See the injury report for the Boston Celtics (53-24), which currently includes five players listed (including Jayson Tatum), as the Celtics ready for their matchup with the Utah Jazz (36-40) at TD Garden on Friday, March 31 at 7:30 PM ET.

In their last time out, the Celtics won on Thursday 140-99 over the Bucks. Tatum recorded 40 points, eight rebounds and one assist for the Celtics.

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jayson Tatum SF Questionable Hip 30.2 8.9 4.6 Al Horford C Questionable Back 9.7 6.2 3.0 Robert Williams III C Questionable Knee 8.0 8.3 1.4 Jaylen Brown SF Questionable Back 26.9 6.9 3.4 Payton Pritchard SG Questionable Heel 4.7 1.5 1.0

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Jazz Injuries: Collin Sexton: Out (Hamstring), Lauri Markkanen: Out (Hand), Jordan Clarkson: Out (Finger), Rudy Gay: Out (Back)

Celtics vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBCS-BOS and SportsNet RM

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Celtics Season Insights

The Celtics score 118.3 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 117.8 the Jazz give up.

Boston is 36-3 when scoring more than 117.8 points.

The Celtics have seen an increase in scoring lately, putting up 123.0 points per game in their last 10 contests, 4.7 points more than the 118.3 they've scored this season.

Boston knocks down 16.0 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league) while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc (sixth-best in the NBA). It is making 4.2 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 11.8 per game while shooting 34.9%.

The Celtics put up 115.9 points per 100 possessions (third in the league), while allowing 108.9 points per 100 possessions (third in the NBA).

Celtics vs. Jazz Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -10 229

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.