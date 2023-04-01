On Saturday, Aaron Judge (coming off going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) and the New York Yankees play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Giants.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Aaron Judge At The Plate (2022)

  • Judge had 177 hits and a .440 on-base percentage while slugging .686.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play last season, he ranked fifth in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.
  • Judge picked up at least one hit 112 times last season in 166 games played (67.5%), including multiple hits on 53 occasions (31.9%).
  • He went yard in 53 of 166 games in 2022 (31.9%), including 8.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Judge picked up an RBI in 70 of 166 games last season (42.2%), including 34 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (20.5%). He had three or more RBIs in 21 games.
  • He came around to score 93 times in 166 games (56.0%) last season, including 40 occasions when he scored more than once (24.1%).

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
80 GP 76
.308 AVG .313
.431 OBP .449
.664 SLG .708
43 XBH 47
30 HR 32
60 RBI 71
86/62 K/BB 89/68
7 SB 9
Home Away
85 GP 81
55 (64.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 57 (70.4%)
29 (34.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 24 (29.6%)
48 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Run 45 (55.6%)
26 (30.6%) Games w/1+ HR 27 (33.3%)
35 (41.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 35 (43.2%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Giants pitching staff ranked 16th in MLB last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants had the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).
  • Giants pitchers combined to give up 132 home runs (0.8 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
  • Cobb will start for the Giants, his first of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 35-year-old right-hander, started and went five innings against the San Diego Padres.
  • In 28 games last season he put together a 7-8 record and had a 3.73 ERA and a 1.303 WHIP.
