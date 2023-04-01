On Saturday, Adam Duvall (coming off going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adam Duvall? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Adam Duvall At The Plate (2022)

  • Duvall hit .213 with 16 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 21 walks.
  • In 54.7% of his 86 games last season, Duvall had a hit. He also had 12 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He homered in 11 games a year ago (out of 86 opportunities, 12.8%), leaving the ballpark in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
  • In 30.2% of his games a year ago (26 of 86), Duvall plated a run. In nine of those games (10.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in one contest.
  • He came around to score 28 times in 86 games (32.6%) last season, including 10 occasions when he scored more than once (11.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
41 GP 39
.196 AVG .229
.252 OBP .300
.350 SLG .451
10 XBH 19
6 HR 6
18 RBI 18
55/9 K/BB 46/12
0 SB 0
Home Away
45 GP 41
22 (48.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (61.0%)
5 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (17.1%)
13 (28.9%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (36.6%)
5 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (14.6%)
12 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (34.1%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Orioles pitching staff ranked 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles had the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.97).
  • The Orioles surrendered 171 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 14th in baseball.
  • Kremer gets the call to start for the Orioles, his first this season.
  • The 27-year-old right-hander started and threw six innings when he last appeared Monday, Oct. 3 against the Toronto Blue Jays.
  • Over his 22 appearances last season he finished with a 3.23 ERA and a 1.253 WHIP, compiling an 8-7 record.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.