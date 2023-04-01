The Boston Red Sox and Alex Verdugo, who went 2-for-5 with a triple last time out, take on Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate (2022)

  • Verdugo slugged .405 while batting .280.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB action last season, he ranked 28th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage, and 83rd in slugging.
  • Verdugo picked up a hit in 69.7% of his games last year (106 of 152), with more than one hit in 49 of those contests (32.2%).
  • He homered in 7.2% of his games last season (152 in all), going deep in 1.7% of his chances at the plate.
  • Verdugo picked up an RBI in 53 of 152 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 13 of them. He drove in three or more runs in six games.
  • He came around to score 57 times in 152 games (37.5%) last season, including 14 occasions when he scored more than once (9.2%).

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
74 GP 76
.262 AVG .297
.310 OBP .348
.383 SLG .426
24 XBH 27
5 HR 6
32 RBI 42
43/20 K/BB 43/24
0 SB 1
Home Away
76 GP 76
48 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 58 (76.3%)
23 (30.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 26 (34.2%)
29 (38.2%) Games w/1+ Run 28 (36.8%)
5 (6.6%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (7.9%)
22 (28.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 31 (40.8%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff last season ranked 25th in MLB.
  • The Orioles had the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.97).
  • The Orioles gave up 171 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 14th in baseball.
  • Kremer will make his first start of the season for the Orioles.
  • In his last appearance on Monday, Oct. 3, the 27-year-old right-hander, started and went six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.
  • In 22 games last season he compiled an 8-7 record and had a 3.23 ERA and a 1.253 WHIP.
