The Boston Red Sox and Alex Verdugo, who went 2-for-5 with a triple last time out, take on Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a triple) against the Orioles.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Verdugo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Alex Verdugo At The Plate (2022)

Verdugo slugged .405 while batting .280.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action last season, he ranked 28th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage, and 83rd in slugging.

Verdugo picked up a hit in 69.7% of his games last year (106 of 152), with more than one hit in 49 of those contests (32.2%).

He homered in 7.2% of his games last season (152 in all), going deep in 1.7% of his chances at the plate.

Verdugo picked up an RBI in 53 of 152 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 13 of them. He drove in three or more runs in six games.

He came around to score 57 times in 152 games (37.5%) last season, including 14 occasions when he scored more than once (9.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 74 GP 76 .262 AVG .297 .310 OBP .348 .383 SLG .426 24 XBH 27 5 HR 6 32 RBI 42 43/20 K/BB 43/24 0 SB 1 Home Away 76 GP 76 48 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 58 (76.3%) 23 (30.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 26 (34.2%) 29 (38.2%) Games w/1+ Run 28 (36.8%) 5 (6.6%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (7.9%) 22 (28.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 31 (40.8%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)