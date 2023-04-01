After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees take on the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Alex Cobb) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on fuboTV! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate (2022)

Rizzo hit .224 with 21 doubles, a triple, 32 home runs and 64 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play last year, he ranked 116th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.

Rizzo picked up a hit in 61.2% of his games last year (85 of 139), with more than one hit in 25 of those contests (18.0%).

He hit a home run in 23.0% of his games in 2022 (32 of 139), including 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

Rizzo picked up an RBI in 54 games last year out 139 (38.8%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (13.7%). He drove in three or more runs in six games.

He scored in 61 of 139 games last year (43.9%), including 17 multi-run games (12.2%).

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 71 GP 58 .222 AVG .225 .358 OBP .328 .492 SLG .465 30 XBH 24 19 HR 13 45 RBI 30 58/42 K/BB 43/22 3 SB 3 Home Away 76 GP 63 48 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (58.7%) 12 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (20.6%) 35 (46.1%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (41.3%) 18 (23.7%) Games w/1+ HR 14 (22.2%) 29 (38.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (39.7%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)