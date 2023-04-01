Christian Arroyo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Orioles - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Christian Arroyo -- 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the mound, on April 1 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Arroyo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Christian Arroyo At The Plate (2022)
- Arroyo hit .286 with 16 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 15 walks.
- Arroyo got a hit in 63.2% of his 87 games last season, with multiple hits in 21.8% of those contests.
- He hit a home run in six of 87 games in 2022 (6.9%), including 2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 23 of 87 games last season (26.4%), Arroyo drove in a run, and eight of those games (9.2%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in five contests.
- In 30 of 87 games last year (34.5%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|40
|.312
|AVG
|.261
|.356
|OBP
|.298
|.471
|SLG
|.359
|15
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|18
|29/9
|K/BB
|20/6
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|44
|31 (72.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|24 (54.5%)
|11 (25.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (18.2%)
|15 (34.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (34.1%)
|3 (7.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (6.8%)
|12 (27.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (25.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Orioles had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
- The Orioles had the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.97).
- Orioles pitchers combined to give up 171 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (14th in baseball).
- Kremer makes his first start of the season for the Orioles.
- In his last appearance on Monday, Oct. 3, the 27-year-old right-hander started the game and went six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.
- Over his 22 appearances last season he finished with a 3.23 ERA and a 1.253 WHIP, putting together an 8-7 record.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.