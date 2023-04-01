Christian Arroyo -- 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the mound, on April 1 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Christian Arroyo At The Plate (2022)

  • Arroyo hit .286 with 16 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 15 walks.
  • Arroyo got a hit in 63.2% of his 87 games last season, with multiple hits in 21.8% of those contests.
  • He hit a home run in six of 87 games in 2022 (6.9%), including 2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 23 of 87 games last season (26.4%), Arroyo drove in a run, and eight of those games (9.2%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in five contests.
  • In 30 of 87 games last year (34.5%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
42 GP 40
.312 AVG .261
.356 OBP .298
.471 SLG .359
15 XBH 8
3 HR 3
18 RBI 18
29/9 K/BB 20/6
2 SB 3
Home Away
43 GP 44
31 (72.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (54.5%)
11 (25.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (18.2%)
15 (34.9%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (34.1%)
3 (7.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (6.8%)
12 (27.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (25.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
  • The Orioles had the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.97).
  • Orioles pitchers combined to give up 171 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (14th in baseball).
  • Kremer makes his first start of the season for the Orioles.
  • In his last appearance on Monday, Oct. 3, the 27-year-old right-hander started the game and went six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.
  • Over his 22 appearances last season he finished with a 3.23 ERA and a 1.253 WHIP, putting together an 8-7 record.
