DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Giants - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DJ LeMahieu -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, on April 1 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Giants.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on DJ LeMahieu? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate (2022)
- LeMahieu hit .261 with 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 67 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters last season, he ranked 60th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 30th and he was 114th in slugging.
- In 78 of 125 games last season (62.4%) LeMahieu had at least one hit, and in 34 of those contests (27.2%) he picked up more than one.
- He hit a long ball in 12 games a year ago (out of 125 opportunities, 9.6%), leaving the ballpark in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 27.2% of his 125 games a year ago, LeMahieu picked up an RBI (34 times). He also had nine games with multiple RBIs (7.2%), and three or more RBIs in two games.
- He scored in 49 of 125 games last year (39.2%), including scoring more than once in 17.6% of his games (22 times).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|65
|.286
|AVG
|.240
|.393
|OBP
|.326
|.432
|SLG
|.331
|17
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|5
|24
|RBI
|22
|30/35
|K/BB
|41/32
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|65
|38 (63.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|40 (61.5%)
|18 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|16 (24.6%)
|28 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|21 (32.3%)
|7 (11.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (7.7%)
|14 (23.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|20 (30.8%)
Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Giants had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in the league.
- The Giants had a 3.89 team ERA that ranked 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants surrendered the fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 0.8 per game).
- Cobb makes his first start of the season for the Giants.
- The 35-year-old right-hander last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the San Diego Padres, when he started and went five innings.
- Last season he finished with a 7-8 record, a 3.73 ERA and a 1.303 WHIP over his 28 games.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.