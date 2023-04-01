DJ LeMahieu -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, on April 1 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Giants.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate (2022)

  • LeMahieu hit .261 with 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 67 walks.
  • Among the qualifying batters last season, he ranked 60th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 30th and he was 114th in slugging.
  • In 78 of 125 games last season (62.4%) LeMahieu had at least one hit, and in 34 of those contests (27.2%) he picked up more than one.
  • He hit a long ball in 12 games a year ago (out of 125 opportunities, 9.6%), leaving the ballpark in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 27.2% of his 125 games a year ago, LeMahieu picked up an RBI (34 times). He also had nine games with multiple RBIs (7.2%), and three or more RBIs in two games.
  • He scored in 49 of 125 games last year (39.2%), including scoring more than once in 17.6% of his games (22 times).

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
59 GP 65
.286 AVG .240
.393 OBP .326
.432 SLG .331
17 XBH 13
7 HR 5
24 RBI 22
30/35 K/BB 41/32
2 SB 3
Home Away
60 GP 65
38 (63.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (61.5%)
18 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (24.6%)
28 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (32.3%)
7 (11.7%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (7.7%)
14 (23.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (30.8%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Giants had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in the league.
  • The Giants had a 3.89 team ERA that ranked 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Giants surrendered the fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Cobb makes his first start of the season for the Giants.
  • The 35-year-old right-hander last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the San Diego Padres, when he started and went five innings.
  • Last season he finished with a 7-8 record, a 3.73 ERA and a 1.303 WHIP over his 28 games.
