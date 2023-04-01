Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Giants - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Giancarlo Stanton -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, on April 1 at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Giancarlo Stanton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate (2022)
- Stanton hit .211 with seven doubles, 31 home runs and 52 walks.
- Stanton got a hit in 52.9% of his 119 games last season, with more than one hit in 17.6% of those games.
- In 32 of 119 games last year, he homered (26.9%). He went deep in 6.9% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- Stanton picked up an RBI in 40.3% of his games last season (48 of 119), with more than one RBI in 21 of those contests (17.6%). He had three or more RBIs in 12 games.
- He came around to score in 36.1% of his games last season (43 of 119), with more than one run on 10 occasions (8.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|57
|.243
|AVG
|.186
|.315
|OBP
|.289
|.565
|SLG
|.380
|21
|XBH
|17
|18
|HR
|13
|47
|RBI
|31
|60/20
|K/BB
|77/32
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|62
|33 (57.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|30 (48.4%)
|11 (19.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (16.1%)
|26 (45.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (27.4%)
|20 (35.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|12 (19.4%)
|29 (50.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|19 (30.6%)
Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff last season ranked 16th in MLB.
- The Giants had a 3.89 team ERA that ranked 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants allowed the first-fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 0.8 per game).
- Cobb will make his first start of the season for the Giants.
- The 35-year-old righty started and threw five innings in his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the San Diego Padres.
- In 28 games last season he finished with a 7-8 record and had a 3.73 ERA and a 1.303 WHIP.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.