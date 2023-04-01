On Saturday, Gleyber Torres (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) and the New York Yankees play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Giants.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate (2022)

  • Torres hit .255 with 27 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 41 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters last season, he ranked 68th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 96th and he was 49th in slugging.
  • Torres picked up at least one hit 88 times last season in 149 games played (59.1%), including multiple hits on 43 occasions (28.9%).
  • He went yard in 21 games a year ago (out of 149 opportunities, 14.1%), leaving the ballpark in 4.2% of his trips to home plate.
  • Torres picked up an RBI in 45 games last year out of 149 (30.2%), including multiple RBIs in 12.8% of those games (19 times) and three or more RBIs on nine occasions..
  • He crossed home plate in 60 of his 149 games a season ago (40.3%), with two or more runs scored 13 times (8.7%).

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
72 GP 67
.244 AVG .265
.309 OBP .312
.492 SLG .402
30 XBH 22
17 HR 7
44 RBI 32
71/24 K/BB 58/17
5 SB 5
Home Away
78 GP 71
46 (59.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 42 (59.2%)
20 (25.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 23 (32.4%)
31 (39.7%) Games w/1+ Run 29 (40.8%)
14 (17.9%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (9.9%)
26 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (26.8%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff last season ranked 16th in MLB.
  • The Giants had a 3.89 team ERA that ranked 15th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Giants gave up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Cobb starts for the first time this season for the Giants.
  • The 35-year-old righty last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the San Diego Padres, when he started and went five innings.
  • In 28 games last season he compiled a 7-8 record and had a 3.73 ERA and a 1.303 WHIP.
