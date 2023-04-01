Jose Trevino Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Giants - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Saturday, Jose Trevino (coming off going 1-for-3) and the New York Yankees face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Giants.
Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Jose Trevino At The Plate (2022)
- Trevino hit .248 with 12 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 15 walks.
- Trevino got a hit in 46.7% of his 122 games last year, with more than one hit in 17.2% of them.
- He hit a home run in 10 games a year ago (out of 122 opportunities, 8.2%), leaving the ballpark in 3.1% of his trips to home plate.
- In 26.2% of his games a season ago (32 of 122), Trevino picked up an RBI. In nine of those games (7.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in three contests.
- He came around to score in 31 of his 122 games a year ago (25.4%), with two or more runs scored six times (4.9%).
Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|48
|.269
|AVG
|.226
|.299
|OBP
|.268
|.431
|SLG
|.345
|12
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|4
|25
|RBI
|18
|32/7
|K/BB
|30/8
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|58
|31 (48.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|26 (44.8%)
|11 (17.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (17.2%)
|18 (28.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (22.4%)
|6 (9.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (6.9%)
|17 (26.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (25.9%)
Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff last season ranked 16th in MLB.
- The Giants' 3.89 team ERA ranked 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants surrendered the first-fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 0.8 per game).
- Cobb makes his first start of the season for the Giants.
- The 35-year-old righty last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the San Diego Padres, when he started and went five innings.
- Last season he finished with a 3.73 ERA and a 1.303 WHIP over his 28 games, putting together a 7-8 record.
