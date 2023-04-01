Oswaldo Cabrera -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the mound, on April 1 at 4:05 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back after he struck out four times in his last game against the Giants.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Oswaldo Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate (2022)

  • Cabrera hit .247 with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 15 walks.
  • Cabrera got a hit in 27 of 52 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 10 of those games.
  • He went yard in 13.5% of his games last year (seven of 52), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Cabrera picked up an RBI in 23.1% of his games last year (12 of 52), with two or more RBIs in six of those contests (11.5%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
  • He touched home plate in 32.7% of his games last season (17 of 52), with two or more runs on six occasions (11.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
22 GP 22
.218 AVG .276
.274 OBP .349
.410 SLG .447
7 XBH 8
4 HR 2
14 RBI 5
26/6 K/BB 18/9
1 SB 2
Home Away
27 GP 25
13 (48.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (56.0%)
4 (14.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (24.0%)
10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (28.0%)
4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%)
7 (25.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Giants pitching staff ranked 16th in MLB last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants had the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).
  • The Giants surrendered the first-fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Cobb will take the mound to start for the Giants, his first of the season.
  • The 35-year-old right-hander started and threw five innings in his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the San Diego Padres.
  • In his 28 appearances last season he finished with a 7-8 record, had a 3.73 ERA, and a 1.303 WHIP.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.