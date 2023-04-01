After going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Dean Kremer) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Orioles.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Rafael Devers At The Plate (2022)

  • Devers had 164 hits and a .370 OBP.
  • Among qualified hitters last season, he ranked 16th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 18th and he was ninth in slugging.
  • Devers got a hit in 74.5% of his 141 games last year, with more than one hit in 31.2% of them.
  • He homered in 25 games a year ago (out of 141 opportunities, 17.7%), going deep in 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Devers drove in a run in 52 games last season out 141 (36.9%), including 24 multi-RBI outings (17.0%). He drove in three or more runs in seven games.
  • He scored a run in 64 of 141 games last year (45.4%), including 17 multi-run games (12.1%).

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
66 GP 75
.323 AVG .272
.399 OBP .344
.543 SLG .502
33 XBH 37
11 HR 16
42 RBI 46
41/29 K/BB 73/32
3 SB 0
Home Away
66 GP 75
48 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 57 (76.0%)
23 (34.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 21 (28.0%)
28 (42.4%) Games w/1+ Run 36 (48.0%)
9 (13.6%) Games w/1+ HR 16 (21.3%)
24 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 28 (37.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Orioles pitching staff ranked 25th in the league last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles gave up 171 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 14th in baseball.
  • Kremer starts for the first time this season for the Orioles.
  • In his last appearance on Monday, Oct. 3, the 27-year-old right-hander started the game and went six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.
  • In 22 games last season he finished with an 8-7 record and had a 3.23 ERA and a 1.253 WHIP.
