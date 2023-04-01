Reese McGuire Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Orioles - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Reese McGuire -- 1-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the hill, on April 1 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Orioles.
Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Reese McGuire At The Plate (2022)
- McGuire hit .269 with 14 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 walks.
- McGuire picked up at least one hit 51 times last season in 89 games played (57.3%), including multiple hits on 12 occasions (13.5%).
- He homered in three of 89 games in 2022 (3.4%), including 1.1% of his trips to the dish.
- McGuire drove in a run in 19 of 89 games last season (21.3%), including two games with multiple RBIs.
- In 23 of 89 games last year (25.8%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.
Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|41
|.265
|AVG
|.273
|.318
|OBP
|.297
|.350
|SLG
|.386
|7
|XBH
|11
|1
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|11
|26/8
|K/BB
|30/4
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|44
|21 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|30 (68.2%)
|7 (15.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (11.4%)
|6 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (38.6%)
|1 (2.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (4.5%)
|10 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (20.5%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Orioles had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
- The Orioles had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combined to give up 171 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (14th in the league).
- Kremer starts for the first time this season for the Orioles.
- The 27-year-old righty started and threw six innings when he last appeared Monday, Oct. 3 against the Toronto Blue Jays.
- Over his 22 appearances last season he compiled an 8-7 record, had a 3.23 ERA, and a 1.253 WHIP.
