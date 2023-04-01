The Boston Red Sox and Triston Casas, who went 0-for-2 with two RBI last time in action, battle Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Triston Casas At The Plate (2022)

  • Casas hit .197 with a double, five home runs and 19 walks.
  • Casas got a hit in 12 of 27 games last year (44.4%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He homered in five of 27 games in 2022 (18.5%), including 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Casas drove in a run in seven of 27 games last season (25.9%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (14.8%).
  • He crossed home plate safely in eight of 27 games last year (29.6%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
12 GP 14
.257 AVG .146
.409 OBP .314
.457 SLG .366
3 XBH 3
2 HR 3
6 RBI 6
7/9 K/BB 16/10
1 SB 0
Home Away
12 GP 15
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (40.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
  • The Orioles' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combined to surrender 171 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 14th in baseball.
  • Kremer starts for the first time this season for the Orioles.
  • In his last appearance on Monday, Oct. 3, the 27-year-old right-hander, started and went six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.
  • In 22 games last season he put together an 8-7 record and had a 3.23 ERA and a 1.253 WHIP.
