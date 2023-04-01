UConn vs. Miami (FL): Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Final Four
The UConn Huskies (29-8) and Miami Hurricanes (29-7) will hit the court on Saturday for a spot in the NCAA Tournament national championship game. This Final Four showdown tips at 8:49 PM at NRG Stadium (airing on CBS).
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the UConn vs. Miami (FL) matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
UConn vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET
- Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
UConn vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UConn Moneyline
|Miami (FL) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UConn (-5.5)
|149.5
|-250
|+200
|DraftKings
|UConn (-5.5)
|149.5
|-250
|+210
|PointsBet
|UConn (-5.5)
|149.5
|-250
|+200
UConn vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends
- UConn has covered 25 times in 35 games with a spread this season.
- In the Huskies' 35 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 20 times.
- Miami (FL) has covered 21 times in 35 chances against the spread this year.
- Hurricanes games have gone over the point total 17 out of 35 times this season.
UConn Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: -125
- UConn is best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (-125), but only fourth-best, according to computer rankings.
- The Huskies have experienced the 55th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +8000 at the start of the season to -125.
- Based on its moneyline odds, UConn has a 55.6% chance of winning the national championship.
