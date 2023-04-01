The UConn Huskies (29-8) and Miami Hurricanes (29-7) will hit the court on Saturday for a spot in the NCAA Tournament national championship game. This Final Four showdown tips at 8:49 PM at NRG Stadium (airing on CBS).

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the UConn vs. Miami (FL) matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: CBS

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

UConn has covered 25 times in 35 games with a spread this season.

In the Huskies' 35 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 20 times.

Miami (FL) has covered 21 times in 35 chances against the spread this year.

Hurricanes games have gone over the point total 17 out of 35 times this season.

UConn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: -125

-125 UConn is best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (-125), but only fourth-best, according to computer rankings.

The Huskies have experienced the 55th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +8000 at the start of the season to -125.

Based on its moneyline odds, UConn has a 55.6% chance of winning the national championship.

