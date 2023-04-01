A place in the NCAA Tournament national championship game is on the line when the No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (29-8) and the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (29-7) square off in the Final Four on Saturday at 8:49 PM at NRG Stadium (airing on CBS).

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. Miami (FL) matchup in this article.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET

Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

How to Watch on TV: CBS

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

UConn has compiled a 25-10-0 record against the spread this season.

The Huskies and their opponents have combined to hit the over 20 out of 35 times this season.

Miami (FL) has won 21 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.

In the Hurricanes' 35 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 17 times.

UConn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: -125

-125 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (-125), UConn is best in the country. It is three spots below that, fourth-best, according to computer rankings.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Huskies have experienced the 55th-biggest change this season, improving from +8000 at the beginning to -125.

UConn has a 55.6% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

