UConn vs. Miami (FL): Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Final Four
A place in the NCAA Tournament national championship game is on the line when the No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (29-8) and the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (29-7) square off in the Final Four on Saturday at 8:49 PM at NRG Stadium (airing on CBS).
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. Miami (FL) matchup in this article.
UConn vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET
- Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!
UConn vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UConn Moneyline
|Miami (FL) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UConn (-5.5)
|149.5
|-250
|+200
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|UConn (-5.5)
|149.5
|-250
|+210
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|UConn (-5.5)
|149.5
|-250
|+200
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
UConn vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends
- UConn has compiled a 25-10-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Huskies and their opponents have combined to hit the over 20 out of 35 times this season.
- Miami (FL) has won 21 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.
- In the Hurricanes' 35 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 17 times.
UConn Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: -125
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (-125), UConn is best in the country. It is three spots below that, fourth-best, according to computer rankings.
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Huskies have experienced the 55th-biggest change this season, improving from +8000 at the beginning to -125.
- UConn has a 55.6% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.