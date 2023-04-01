The UConn Huskies (29-8) and Miami Hurricanes (29-7) will hit the court in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday with a spot in the national championship game on the line. The matchup tips at 8:49 PM (airing on CBS).

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. Miami (FL) matchup in this article.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET

Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

How to Watch on TV: CBS

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

UConn has compiled a 25-10-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of 20 out of the Huskies' 35 games this season have gone over the point total.

Miami (FL) has put together a 21-14-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this year, 17 out of the Hurricanes' 35 games with an over/under have hit the over.

UConn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: -125

-125 Oddsmakers rate UConn higher (best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (fourth-best).

The Huskies' national championship odds have jumped from +8000 at the beginning of the season to -125, the 55th-biggest change among all teams.

The implied probability of UConn winning the national championship, based on its -125 moneyline odds, is 55.6%.

