UConn vs. Miami (FL): Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Final Four
The UConn Huskies (29-8) and Miami Hurricanes (29-7) will hit the court in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday with a spot in the national championship game on the line. The matchup tips at 8:49 PM (airing on CBS).
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. Miami (FL) matchup in this article.
UConn vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET
- Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
UConn vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UConn Moneyline
|Miami (FL) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UConn (-5.5)
|149.5
|-250
|+200
|DraftKings
|UConn (-5.5)
|149.5
|-250
|+210
|PointsBet
|UConn (-5.5)
|149.5
|-250
|+200
UConn vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends
- UConn has compiled a 25-10-0 record against the spread this season.
- A total of 20 out of the Huskies' 35 games this season have gone over the point total.
- Miami (FL) has put together a 21-14-0 record against the spread this season.
- So far this year, 17 out of the Hurricanes' 35 games with an over/under have hit the over.
UConn Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: -125
- Oddsmakers rate UConn higher (best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (fourth-best).
- The Huskies' national championship odds have jumped from +8000 at the beginning of the season to -125, the 55th-biggest change among all teams.
- The implied probability of UConn winning the national championship, based on its -125 moneyline odds, is 55.6%.
