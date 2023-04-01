A Final Four battle features the No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (29-8) and the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (29-7) squaring off with a ticket to the national championship game on the line on Saturday at NRG Stadium. The NCAA Tournament contest starts at 8:49 PM, on CBS.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. Miami (FL) matchup in this article.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: CBS

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

UConn is 25-10-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, 20 out of the Huskies' 35 games have gone over the point total.

Miami (FL) has put together a 21-14-0 record against the spread this year.

The Hurricanes and their opponents have combined to hit the over 17 out of 35 times this season.

UConn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: -125

-125 UConn is three spots higher based on its national championship odds (best in college basketball) than its computer ranking (fourth-best).

The Huskies have had the 55th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +8000 at the beginning of the season to -125.

The implied probability of UConn winning the national championship, based on its -125 moneyline odds, is 55.6%.

