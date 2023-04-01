A Final Four battle features the No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (29-8) and the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (29-7) squaring off with a ticket to the national championship game on the line on Saturday at NRG Stadium. The NCAA Tournament contest starts at 8:49 PM, on CBS.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. Miami (FL) matchup in this article.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

  • When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET
  • Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UConn Moneyline Miami (FL) Moneyline
BetMGM UConn (-5.5) 149.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings UConn (-5.5) 149 -245 +205 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet UConn (-5.5) 149.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with PointsBet

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

  • UConn is 25-10-0 ATS this season.
  • So far this season, 20 out of the Huskies' 35 games have gone over the point total.
  • Miami (FL) has put together a 21-14-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Hurricanes and their opponents have combined to hit the over 17 out of 35 times this season.

UConn Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: -125
  • UConn is three spots higher based on its national championship odds (best in college basketball) than its computer ranking (fourth-best).
  • The Huskies have had the 55th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +8000 at the beginning of the season to -125.
  • The implied probability of UConn winning the national championship, based on its -125 moneyline odds, is 55.6%.

