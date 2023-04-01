UConn vs. Miami (FL): Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Final Four
A Final Four battle features the No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (29-8) and the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (29-7) squaring off with a ticket to the national championship game on the line on Saturday at NRG Stadium. The NCAA Tournament contest starts at 8:49 PM, on CBS.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. Miami (FL) matchup in this article.
UConn vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET
- Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
UConn vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UConn Moneyline
|Miami (FL) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UConn (-5.5)
|149.5
|-250
|+200
|DraftKings
|UConn (-5.5)
|149
|-245
|+205
|PointsBet
|UConn (-5.5)
|149.5
|-250
|+200
UConn vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends
- UConn is 25-10-0 ATS this season.
- So far this season, 20 out of the Huskies' 35 games have gone over the point total.
- Miami (FL) has put together a 21-14-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Hurricanes and their opponents have combined to hit the over 17 out of 35 times this season.
UConn Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: -125
- UConn is three spots higher based on its national championship odds (best in college basketball) than its computer ranking (fourth-best).
- The Huskies have had the 55th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +8000 at the beginning of the season to -125.
- The implied probability of UConn winning the national championship, based on its -125 moneyline odds, is 55.6%.
