The UConn Huskies (29-8) and Miami Hurricanes (29-7) will take the court in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday with a spot in the national championship game on the line. The matchup tips off at 8:49 PM (airing on CBS).

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. Miami (FL) matchup.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: CBS

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

UConn has covered 25 times in 35 matchups with a spread this season.

The Huskies and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 20 out of 35 times this season.

Miami (FL) has compiled a 21-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of 17 Hurricanes games this year have gone over the point total.

UConn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: -125

-125 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (-125), UConn is best in college basketball. It is three spots below that, fourth-best, according to computer rankings.

The Huskies have had the 55th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +8000 at the beginning of the season to -125.

UConn has a 55.6% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

