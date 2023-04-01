The No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (29-8) and No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (29-7) will both try to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament national championship game when they square off in the Final Four on Saturday at NRG Stadium, tipping off at 8:49 PM, airing on CBS.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. Miami (FL) matchup in this article.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: CBS

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

UConn has compiled a 25-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

Huskies games have gone over the point total 20 out of 35 times this season.

Miami (FL) has covered 21 times in 35 chances against the spread this year.

A total of 17 Hurricanes games this year have hit the over.

UConn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: -125

-125 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (-125), UConn is best in college basketball. It is three spots below that, fourth-best, according to computer rankings.

The Huskies have had the 55th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +8000 at the beginning of the season to -125.

UConn has a 55.6% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

