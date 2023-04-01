The UConn Huskies (29-8) and Miami Hurricanes (29-7) will meet on Saturday for a spot in the NCAA Tournament national championship game. This Final Four matchup tips off at 8:49 PM at NRG Stadium (airing on CBS).

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the UConn vs. Miami (FL) matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: CBS

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

UConn has won 25 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.

A total of 20 out of the Huskies' 35 games this season have hit the over.

Miami (FL) has covered 21 times in 35 matchups with a spread this year.

The Hurricanes and their opponents have combined to hit the over 17 out of 35 times this year.

UConn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: -125

-125 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (-125), UConn is best in the country. It is three spots below that, fourth-best, according to computer rankings.

Sportsbooks have moved the Huskies' national championship odds up from +8000 at the beginning of the season to -125. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 55th-biggest change.

UConn's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 55.6%.

