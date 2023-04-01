The No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (29-8) and No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (29-7) will both look to claim a place in the NCAA Tournament national championship game when they meet in the Final Four on Saturday at NRG Stadium, tipping off at 8:49 PM, airing on CBS.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UConn vs. Miami (FL) matchup.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: CBS

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

UConn is 25-10-0 ATS this season.

In the Huskies' 35 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 20 times.

Miami (FL) has covered 21 times in 35 matchups with a spread this season.

Hurricanes games have hit the over 17 out of 35 times this year.

UConn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: -125

-125 Oddsmakers rate UConn higher (best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (fourth-best).

The Huskies have had the 55th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +8000 at the beginning of the season to -125.

With odds of -125, UConn has been given a 55.6% chance of winning the national championship.

