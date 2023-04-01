UConn vs. Miami (FL): Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Final Four
The No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (29-8) and No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (29-7) will both look to claim a place in the NCAA Tournament national championship game when they meet in the Final Four on Saturday at NRG Stadium, tipping off at 8:49 PM, airing on CBS.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UConn vs. Miami (FL) matchup.
UConn vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET
- Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
UConn vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UConn Moneyline
|Miami (FL) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UConn (-5.5)
|149.5
|-250
|+200
|DraftKings
|UConn (-5.5)
|149
|-240
|+200
|PointsBet
|UConn (-5.5)
|149.5
|-250
|+200
UConn vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends
- UConn is 25-10-0 ATS this season.
- In the Huskies' 35 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 20 times.
- Miami (FL) has covered 21 times in 35 matchups with a spread this season.
- Hurricanes games have hit the over 17 out of 35 times this year.
UConn Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: -125
- Oddsmakers rate UConn higher (best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (fourth-best).
- The Huskies have had the 55th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +8000 at the beginning of the season to -125.
- With odds of -125, UConn has been given a 55.6% chance of winning the national championship.
