A Final Four matchup features the No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (29-8) and the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (29-7) playing with a place in the national championship game up for grabs on Saturday at NRG Stadium. The NCAA Tournament contest starts at 8:49 PM, on CBS.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: CBS

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

UConn has won 25 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.

Huskies games have gone over the point total 20 out of 35 times this season.

Miami (FL) has won 21 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.

The Hurricanes and their opponents have combined to hit the over 17 out of 35 times this year.

UConn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: -125

-125 UConn is best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (-125), but only fourth-best, according to computer rankings.

The Huskies' national championship odds have improved from +8000 at the start of the season to -125, the 55th-biggest change among all teams.

UConn's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 55.6%.

