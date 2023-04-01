A spot in the NCAA Tournament national championship game is on the line when the No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (29-8) and the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (29-7) play in the Final Four on Saturday at 8:49 PM at NRG Stadium (airing on CBS).

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. Miami (FL) matchup in this article.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET

Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: CBS

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

UConn has compiled a 25-10-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Huskies' 35 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 20 times.

Miami (FL) has covered 21 times in 35 chances against the spread this season.

A total of 17 Hurricanes games this season have gone over the point total.

UConn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: -125

-125 UConn is best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (-125), but only fourth-best, according to computer rankings.

Oddsmakers have moved the Huskies' national championship odds up from +8000 at the beginning of the season to -125. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 55th-biggest change.

Based on its moneyline odds, UConn has a 55.6% chance of winning the national championship.

