A spot in the NCAA Tournament national championship game is up for grabs when the No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (29-8) and the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (29-7) play in the Final Four on Saturday at 8:49 PM at NRG Stadium (airing on CBS).

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. Miami (FL) matchup.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: CBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

UConn has compiled a 25-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

Huskies games have hit the over 20 out of 35 times this season.

Miami (FL) has compiled a 21-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of 17 Hurricanes games this year have hit the over.

UConn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: -125

-125 UConn is three spots higher based on its national championship odds (best in the country) than its computer ranking (fourth-best).

In terms of their national championship odds, the Huskies have experienced the 55th-biggest change this season, improving from +8000 at the start to -125.

The implied probability of UConn winning the national championship, based on its -125 moneyline odds, is 55.6%.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.