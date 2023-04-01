UConn vs. Miami (FL): Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Final Four
A spot in the NCAA Tournament national championship game is up for grabs when the No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (29-8) and the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (29-7) play in the Final Four on Saturday at 8:49 PM at NRG Stadium (airing on CBS).
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. Miami (FL) matchup.
UConn vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET
- Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!
UConn vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UConn Moneyline
|Miami (FL) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UConn (-5.5)
|149.5
|-250
|+195
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|UConn (-5.5)
|149.5
|-240
|+200
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|UConn (-5.5)
|149.5
|-250
|+200
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
UConn vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends
- UConn has compiled a 25-10-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Huskies games have hit the over 20 out of 35 times this season.
- Miami (FL) has compiled a 21-14-0 ATS record so far this year.
- A total of 17 Hurricanes games this year have hit the over.
UConn Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: -125
- UConn is three spots higher based on its national championship odds (best in the country) than its computer ranking (fourth-best).
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Huskies have experienced the 55th-biggest change this season, improving from +8000 at the start to -125.
- The implied probability of UConn winning the national championship, based on its -125 moneyline odds, is 55.6%.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.