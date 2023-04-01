The UConn Huskies (29-8) and Miami Hurricanes (29-7) will take the court on Saturday for a spot in the NCAA Tournament national championship game. This Final Four showdown starts at 8:49 PM at NRG Stadium (airing on CBS).

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the UConn vs. Miami (FL) matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET

Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

How to Watch on TV: CBS

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

UConn has compiled a 25-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, 20 out of the Huskies' 35 games have gone over the point total.

Miami (FL) has compiled a 21-14-0 record against the spread this year.

In the Hurricanes' 35 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 17 times.

UConn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: -125

-125 UConn is three spots higher based on its national championship odds (best in college basketball) than its computer ranking (fourth-best).

The Huskies have had the 55th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +8000 at the beginning of the season to -125.

Based on its moneyline odds, UConn has a 55.6% chance of winning the national championship.

