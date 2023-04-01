UConn vs. Miami (FL): Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Final Four
The UConn Huskies (29-8) and Miami Hurricanes (29-7) will play on Saturday for a spot in the NCAA Tournament national championship game. This Final Four showdown starts at 8:49 PM at NRG Stadium (airing on CBS).
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. Miami (FL) matchup in this article.
UConn vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET
- Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
UConn vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UConn Moneyline
|Miami (FL) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UConn (-5.5)
|149.5
|-250
|+200
|DraftKings
|UConn (-5.5)
|149
|-240
|+200
|PointsBet
|UConn (-5.5)
|149.5
|-250
|+200
UConn vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends
- UConn is 25-10-0 ATS this season.
- In the Huskies' 35 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 20 times.
- Miami (FL) has compiled a 21-14-0 record against the spread this season.
- Hurricanes games have hit the over 17 out of 35 times this year.
UConn Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: -125
- UConn is three spots higher based on its national championship odds (best in college basketball) than its computer ranking (fourth-best).
- The Huskies were +8000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to -125, which is the 55th-biggest change in the country.
- UConn's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 55.6%.
