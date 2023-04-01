The UConn Huskies (29-8) and Miami Hurricanes (29-7) will play on Saturday for a spot in the NCAA Tournament national championship game. This Final Four showdown starts at 8:49 PM at NRG Stadium (airing on CBS).

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. Miami (FL) matchup in this article.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: CBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

UConn is 25-10-0 ATS this season.

In the Huskies' 35 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 20 times.

Miami (FL) has compiled a 21-14-0 record against the spread this season.

Hurricanes games have hit the over 17 out of 35 times this year.

UConn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: -125

-125 UConn is three spots higher based on its national championship odds (best in college basketball) than its computer ranking (fourth-best).

The Huskies were +8000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to -125, which is the 55th-biggest change in the country.

UConn's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 55.6%.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.