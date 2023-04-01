The No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (29-8) and No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (29-7) will both try to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament national championship game when they meet in the Final Four on Saturday at NRG Stadium, tipping off at 8:49 PM, airing on CBS.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UConn vs. Miami (FL) matchup.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: CBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

UConn has compiled a 25-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, 20 out of the Huskies' 35 games have gone over the point total.

Miami (FL) has covered 21 times in 35 matchups with a spread this year.

The Hurricanes and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 17 out of 35 times this season.

UConn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: -125

-125 UConn's national championship odds (-125) place it best in college basketball, but according to computer rankings it is only fourth-best.

The Huskies were +8000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now improved to -125, which is the 55th-biggest change in the country.

With odds of -125, UConn has been given a 55.6% chance of winning the national championship.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.