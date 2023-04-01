A ticket to the NCAA Tournament national championship game is up for grabs when the No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (29-8) and the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (29-7) play in the Final Four on Saturday at 8:49 PM at NRG Stadium (airing on CBS).

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. Miami (FL) matchup in this article.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: CBS

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

UConn has compiled a 25-10-0 record against the spread this season.

The Huskies and their opponents have combined to hit the over 20 out of 35 times this season.

Miami (FL) has won 21 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 14 times.

A total of 17 Hurricanes games this season have gone over the point total.

UConn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: -125

-125 UConn's national championship odds (-125) place it best in the country, but according to computer rankings it is only fourth-best.

The Huskies have had the 55th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +8000 at the start of the season to -125.

Based on its moneyline odds, UConn has a 55.6% chance of winning the national championship.

