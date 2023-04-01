UConn vs. Miami (FL): Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Final Four
A ticket to the NCAA Tournament national championship game is up for grabs when the No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (29-8) and the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (29-7) play in the Final Four on Saturday at 8:49 PM at NRG Stadium (airing on CBS).
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. Miami (FL) matchup in this article.
UConn vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET
- Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!
UConn vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UConn Moneyline
|Miami (FL) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UConn (-5.5)
|149.5
|-250
|+200
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|UConn (-5.5)
|149
|-240
|+200
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|UConn (-5.5)
|149.5
|-250
|+200
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
UConn vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends
- UConn has compiled a 25-10-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Huskies and their opponents have combined to hit the over 20 out of 35 times this season.
- Miami (FL) has won 21 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 14 times.
- A total of 17 Hurricanes games this season have gone over the point total.
UConn Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: -125
- UConn's national championship odds (-125) place it best in the country, but according to computer rankings it is only fourth-best.
- The Huskies have had the 55th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +8000 at the start of the season to -125.
- Based on its moneyline odds, UConn has a 55.6% chance of winning the national championship.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.