A Final Four battle features the No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (29-8) and the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (29-7) meeting with a spot in the national championship game up for grabs on Saturday at NRG Stadium. The NCAA Tournament contest begins at 8:49 PM, on CBS.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. Miami (FL) matchup in this article.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

  • When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET
  • Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UConn Moneyline Miami (FL) Moneyline
BetMGM UConn (-5.5) 149.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings UConn (-5.5) 149 -250 +210 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet UConn (-5.5) 149.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with PointsBet

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

  • UConn has won 25 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.
  • In the Huskies' 35 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 20 times.
  • Miami (FL) is 21-14-0 ATS this season.
  • In the Hurricanes' 35 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 17 times.

UConn Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: -125
  • UConn is three spots higher based on its national championship odds (best in the country) than its computer ranking (fourth-best).
  • The Huskies were +8000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now moved up to -125, which is the 55th-biggest change in the country.
  • Based on its moneyline odds, UConn has a 55.6% chance of winning the national championship.

