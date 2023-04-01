A Final Four battle features the No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (29-8) and the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (29-7) meeting with a spot in the national championship game up for grabs on Saturday at NRG Stadium. The NCAA Tournament contest begins at 8:49 PM, on CBS.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. Miami (FL) matchup in this article.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

UConn has won 25 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.

In the Huskies' 35 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 20 times.

Miami (FL) is 21-14-0 ATS this season.

In the Hurricanes' 35 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 17 times.

UConn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: -125

-125 UConn is three spots higher based on its national championship odds (best in the country) than its computer ranking (fourth-best).

The Huskies were +8000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now moved up to -125, which is the 55th-biggest change in the country.

Based on its moneyline odds, UConn has a 55.6% chance of winning the national championship.

