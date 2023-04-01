A Final Four matchup features the No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (29-8) and the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (29-7) squaring off with a place in the national championship game up for grabs on Saturday at NRG Stadium. The NCAA Tournament matchup tips off at 8:49 PM, on CBS.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. Miami (FL) matchup in this article.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

  • When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET
  • Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UConn Moneyline Miami (FL) Moneyline
BetMGM UConn (-5.5) 149.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings UConn (-5.5) 149.5 -250 +210 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet UConn (-5.5) 149.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with PointsBet

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

  • UConn has won 25 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.
  • Huskies games have gone over the point total 20 out of 35 times this season.
  • Miami (FL) has covered 21 times in 35 matchups with a spread this year.
  • So far this year, 17 out of the Hurricanes' 35 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

UConn Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: -125
  • UConn is best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (-125), but only fourth-best, according to computer rankings.
  • The Huskies have experienced the 55th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +8000 at the start of the season to -125.
  • UConn has a 55.6% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

