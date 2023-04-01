The No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (29-8) and No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (29-7) will both try to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament national championship game when they square off in the Final Four on Saturday at NRG Stadium, beginning at 8:49 PM, airing on CBS.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the UConn vs. Miami (FL) matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: CBS

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

UConn has covered 25 times in 35 chances against the spread this season.

In the Huskies' 35 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 20 times.

Miami (FL) has compiled a 21-14-0 ATS record so far this season.

So far this year, 17 out of the Hurricanes' 35 games with an over/under have hit the over.

UConn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: -125

-125 Oddsmakers rate UConn higher (best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (fourth-best).

Sportsbooks have moved the Huskies' national championship odds up from +8000 at the start of the season to -125. Among all teams in the country, that is the 55th-biggest change.

The implied probability of UConn winning the national championship, based on its -125 moneyline odds, is 55.6%.

