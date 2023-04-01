Saturday's game between the UConn Huskies (29-8) and Miami Hurricanes (29-7) matching up at NRG Stadium has a projected final score of 77-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UConn, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:49 PM ET on April 1.

Based on our computer prediction, UConn is a good bet to cover the point spread, which currently sits at 5.5. The two sides are projected to go under the 149.5 total.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Line: UConn -5.5

UConn -5.5 Point Total: 149.5

149.5 Moneyline (To Win): UConn -250, Miami (FL) +200

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 77, Miami (FL) 71

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. Miami (FL)

Pick ATS: UConn (-5.5)



UConn (-5.5) Pick OU: Under (149.5)



UConn is 22-9-0 against the spread this season compared to Miami (FL)'s 18-11-0 ATS record. A total of 19 out of the Huskies' games this season have gone over the point total, and 15 of the Hurricanes' games have gone over. The teams average 158.4 points per game, 8.9 more points than this matchup's total. UConn has a 9-1 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall in the past 10 contests. Miami (FL) has gone 6-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies have a +533 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.4 points per game. They're putting up 78.8 points per game to rank 27th in college basketball and are giving up 64.4 per contest to rank 35th in college basketball.

UConn grabs 36.3 rebounds per game (10th in college basketball) while allowing 26.3 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 10.0 boards per game.

UConn connects on 4.2 more threes per contest than the opposition, 9.1 (30th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 4.9.

The Huskies rank 12th in college basketball with 101.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 12th in college basketball defensively with 83.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

UConn forces 12.2 turnovers per game (155th in college basketball) while committing 12.2 (217th in college basketball play).

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

The Hurricanes are outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game, with a +277 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.6 points per game (21st in college basketball) and give up 71.9 per outing (236th in college basketball).

Miami (FL) wins the rebound battle by 3.1 boards on average. It collects 32.2 rebounds per game, 147th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 29.1.

Miami (FL) makes 7.5 three-pointers per game (166th in college basketball) at a 36.9% rate (40th in college basketball), compared to the 7.7 its opponents make, shooting 33.4% from deep.

Miami (FL) has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 10.8 per game (71st in college basketball) while forcing 12 (165th in college basketball).

