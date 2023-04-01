Saturday's contest features the UConn Huskies (29-8) and the Miami Hurricanes (29-7) matching up at NRG Stadium (on April 1) at 8:49 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-71 victory for UConn.

According to our computer prediction, UConn projects to cover the 5.5-point spread in its matchup against Miami (FL). The over/under is listed at 149.5, and the two sides are projected to come in below that total.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Line: UConn -5.5

UConn -5.5 Point Total: 149.5

149.5 Moneyline (To Win): UConn -250, Miami (FL) +200

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 77, Miami (FL) 71

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. Miami (FL)

Pick ATS: UConn (-5.5)



UConn (-5.5) Pick OU: Under (149.5)



UConn has a 22-9-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Miami (FL), who is 18-11-0 ATS. The Huskies are 19-12-0 and the Hurricanes are 15-17-0 in terms of going over the point total. The teams average 158.4 points per game, 8.9 more points than this matchup's total. In the last 10 contests, UConn has a 9-1 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall. Miami (FL) has gone 6-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 matches.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies outscore opponents by 14.4 points per game (scoring 78.8 points per game to rank 27th in college basketball while allowing 64.4 per outing to rank 35th in college basketball) and have a +533 scoring differential overall.

The 36.3 rebounds per game UConn averages rank 10th in the country, and are 10.0 more than the 26.3 its opponents collect per outing.

UConn hits 9.1 three-pointers per game (30th in college basketball), 4.2 more than its opponents (4.9). It is shooting 36.3% from deep (67th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 29.7%.

The Huskies' 101.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 12th in college basketball, and the 83.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 12th in college basketball.

UConn has committed 12.2 turnovers per game (217th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.2 (155th in college basketball).

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

The Hurricanes have a +277 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.7 points per game. They're putting up 79.6 points per game, 21st in college basketball, and are giving up 71.9 per contest to rank 236th in college basketball.

Miami (FL) prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 3.1 boards. It grabs 32.2 rebounds per game (147th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 29.1.

Miami (FL) hits 7.5 three-pointers per game (166th in college basketball) at a 36.9% rate (40th in college basketball), compared to the 7.7 its opponents make, shooting 33.4% from deep.

Miami (FL) has committed 10.8 turnovers per game (71st in college basketball), 1.2 fewer than the 12 it forces (165th in college basketball).

