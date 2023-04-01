Saturday's contest features the UConn Huskies (29-8) and the Miami Hurricanes (29-7) clashing at NRG Stadium (on April 1) at 8:49 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-71 win for UConn.

Based on our computer prediction, UConn is a good bet to cover the point spread, which currently sits at 5.5. The two teams are projected to go under the 149.5 total.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Line: UConn -5.5

UConn -5.5 Point Total: 149.5

149.5 Moneyline (To Win): UConn -250, Miami (FL) +200

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 77, Miami (FL) 71

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. Miami (FL)

Pick ATS: UConn (-5.5)



UConn (-5.5) Pick OU: Under (149.5)



UConn has put together a 22-9-0 record against the spread this season, while Miami (FL) is 18-11-0. The Huskies have gone over the point total in 19 games, while Hurricanes games have gone over 15 times. The two teams score 158.4 points per game, 8.9 more points than this matchup's total. Over the last 10 contests, UConn has a 9-1 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall. Miami (FL) has gone 6-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 matches.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies average 78.8 points per game (27th in college basketball) while giving up 64.4 per contest (35th in college basketball). They have a +533 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 14.4 points per game.

The 36.3 rebounds per game UConn averages rank 10th in college basketball, and are 10.0 more than the 26.3 its opponents record per contest.

UConn knocks down 9.1 three-pointers per game (30th in college basketball) at a 36.3% rate (67th in college basketball), compared to the 4.9 per game its opponents make at a 29.7% rate.

The Huskies' 101.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 12th in college basketball, and the 83.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 12th in college basketball.

UConn forces 12.2 turnovers per game (155th in college basketball) while committing 12.2 (217th in college basketball play).

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

The Hurricanes have a +277 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.7 points per game. They're putting up 79.6 points per game, 21st in college basketball, and are giving up 71.9 per contest to rank 236th in college basketball.

Miami (FL) wins the rebound battle by 3.1 boards on average. It records 32.2 rebounds per game, 147th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 29.1.

Miami (FL) connects on 7.5 three-pointers per game (166th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.7. It shoots 36.9% from deep, and its opponents shoot 33.4%.

Miami (FL) has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 10.8 per game (71st in college basketball) while forcing 12 (165th in college basketball).

