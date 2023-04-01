Saturday's contest between the UConn Huskies (29-8) and the Miami Hurricanes (29-7) at NRG Stadium has a projected final score of 77-71 based on our computer prediction, with a favored UConn squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 8:49 PM ET on April 1.

Based on our computer prediction, UConn is a good bet to cover the point spread, which currently sits at 5.5. The two teams are projected to come in below the 149.5 total.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Line: UConn -5.5

UConn -5.5 Point Total: 149.5

149.5 Moneyline (To Win): UConn -250, Miami (FL) +200

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 77, Miami (FL) 71

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. Miami (FL)

Pick ATS: UConn (-5.5)



UConn (-5.5) Pick OU: Under (149.5)



UConn has compiled a 22-9-0 record against the spread this season, while Miami (FL) is 18-11-0. The Huskies are 19-12-0 and the Hurricanes are 15-17-0 in terms of hitting the over. The teams combine to score 158.4 points per game, 8.9 more points than this matchup's total. UConn has a 9-1 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall in the last 10 contests. Miami (FL) has gone 6-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies are outscoring opponents by 14.4 points per game with a +533 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.8 points per game (27th in college basketball) and give up 64.4 per contest (35th in college basketball).

The 36.3 rebounds per game UConn averages rank 10th in the country, and are 10.0 more than the 26.3 its opponents collect per contest.

UConn hits 9.1 three-pointers per game (30th in college basketball) at a 36.3% rate (67th in college basketball), compared to the 4.9 per game its opponents make at a 29.7% rate.

The Huskies rank 12th in college basketball with 101.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 12th in college basketball defensively with 83.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

UConn forces 12.2 turnovers per game (155th in college basketball) while committing 12.2 (217th in college basketball play).

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

The Hurricanes outscore opponents by 7.7 points per game (posting 79.6 points per game, 21st in college basketball, and giving up 71.9 per outing, 236th in college basketball) and have a +277 scoring differential.

Miami (FL) wins the rebound battle by an average of 3.1 boards. It pulls down 32.2 rebounds per game (147th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 29.1.

Miami (FL) connects on 7.5 three-pointers per game (166th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.7. It shoots 36.9% from deep, and its opponents shoot 33.4%.

Miami (FL) has committed 10.8 turnovers per game (71st in college basketball), 1.2 fewer than the 12 it forces (165th in college basketball).

