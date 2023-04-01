Saturday's game features the UConn Huskies (29-8) and the Miami Hurricanes (29-7) facing off at NRG Stadium (on April 1) at 8:49 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-71 win for UConn.

According to our computer prediction, UConn should cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 5.5. The two teams are projected to go under the 149.5 total.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Line: UConn -5.5

UConn -5.5 Point Total: 149.5

149.5 Moneyline (To Win): UConn -250, Miami (FL) +200

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 77, Miami (FL) 71

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. Miami (FL)

Pick ATS: UConn (-5.5)



UConn (-5.5) Pick OU: Under (149.5)



UConn is 22-9-0 against the spread this season compared to Miami (FL)'s 18-11-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Huskies are 19-12-0 and the Hurricanes are 15-17-0. The two teams average 158.4 points per game, 8.9 more points than this matchup's total. UConn is 9-1 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 games, while Miami (FL) has gone 6-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies have a +533 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.4 points per game. They're putting up 78.8 points per game to rank 27th in college basketball and are allowing 64.4 per outing to rank 35th in college basketball.

UConn records 36.3 rebounds per game (10th in college basketball) while conceding 26.3 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 10.0 boards per game.

UConn makes 9.1 three-pointers per game (30th in college basketball) at a 36.3% rate (67th in college basketball), compared to the 4.9 per game its opponents make at a 29.7% rate.

The Huskies rank 12th in college basketball by averaging 101.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 12th in college basketball, allowing 83.2 points per 100 possessions.

UConn and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Huskies commit 12.2 per game (217th in college basketball) and force 12.2 (155th in college basketball play).

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

The Hurricanes have a +277 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.7 points per game. They're putting up 79.6 points per game, 21st in college basketball, and are allowing 71.9 per contest to rank 236th in college basketball.

Miami (FL) ranks 147th in the nation at 32.2 rebounds per game. That's 3.1 more than the 29.1 its opponents average.

Miami (FL) hits 7.5 three-pointers per game (166th in college basketball) at a 36.9% rate (40th in college basketball), compared to the 7.7 its opponents make, shooting 33.4% from beyond the arc.

Miami (FL) has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 10.8 per game (71st in college basketball) while forcing 12 (165th in college basketball).

