Saturday's game between the UConn Huskies (29-8) and Miami Hurricanes (29-7) matching up at NRG Stadium has a projected final score of 77-71 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of UConn, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:49 PM ET on April 1.

Based on our computer prediction, UConn should cover the spread, which currently sits at 5.5. The two teams are projected to come in below the 149.5 total.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Line: UConn -5.5

UConn -5.5 Point Total: 149.5

149.5 Moneyline (To Win): UConn -250, Miami (FL) +200

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 77, Miami (FL) 71

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. Miami (FL)

Pick ATS: UConn (-5.5)



UConn (-5.5) Pick OU: Under (149.5)



UConn's record against the spread so far this season is 22-9-0, and Miami (FL)'s is 18-11-0. A total of 19 out of the Huskies' games this season have hit the over, and 15 of the Hurricanes' games have gone over. The teams combine to score 158.4 points per game, 8.9 more points than this matchup's total. UConn has a 9-1 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall over the past 10 contests. Miami (FL) has gone 6-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies outscore opponents by 14.4 points per game (scoring 78.8 points per game to rank 27th in college basketball while allowing 64.4 per contest to rank 35th in college basketball) and have a +533 scoring differential overall.

UConn wins the rebound battle by an average of 10.0 boards. It is grabbing 36.3 rebounds per game (10th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 26.3 per contest.

UConn hits 9.1 three-pointers per game (30th in college basketball), 4.2 more than its opponents (4.9).

The Huskies score 101.8 points per 100 possessions (12th in college basketball), while allowing 83.2 points per 100 possessions (12th in college basketball).

UConn has committed 12.2 turnovers per game (217th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.2 (155th in college basketball).

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

The Hurricanes have a +277 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.7 points per game. They're putting up 79.6 points per game, 21st in college basketball, and are allowing 71.9 per outing to rank 236th in college basketball.

Miami (FL) ranks 147th in college basketball at 32.2 rebounds per game. That's 3.1 more than the 29.1 its opponents average.

Miami (FL) makes 7.5 three-pointers per game (166th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.7 on average.

Miami (FL) has committed 10.8 turnovers per game (71st in college basketball), 1.2 fewer than the 12 it forces (165th in college basketball).

