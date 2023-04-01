Saturday's contest at NRG Stadium has the UConn Huskies (29-8) going head to head against the Miami Hurricanes (29-7) at 8:49 PM ET on April 1. Our computer prediction projects a 77-71 victory for UConn, who are favored by our model.

According to our computer prediction, UConn projects to cover the 5.5-point spread in its matchup versus Miami (FL). The over/under is listed at 149.5, and the two sides are projected to come in below that total.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Line: UConn -5.5

UConn -5.5 Point Total: 149.5

149.5 Moneyline (To Win): UConn -250, Miami (FL) +200

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 77, Miami (FL) 71

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. Miami (FL)

Pick ATS: UConn (-5.5)



UConn (-5.5) Pick OU: Under (149.5)



UConn is 22-9-0 against the spread, while Miami (FL)'s ATS record this season is 18-11-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Huskies are 19-12-0 and the Hurricanes are 15-17-0. The two teams score an average of 158.4 points per game, 8.9 more points than this matchup's total. UConn is 9-1 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 contests, while Miami (FL) has gone 6-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies are outscoring opponents by 14.4 points per game with a +533 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.8 points per game (27th in college basketball) and give up 64.4 per outing (35th in college basketball).

UConn wins the rebound battle by 10.0 boards on average. It records 36.3 rebounds per game, which ranks 10th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 26.3 per outing.

UConn makes 9.1 three-pointers per game (30th in college basketball), 4.2 more than its opponents (4.9).

The Huskies average 101.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (12th in college basketball), and allow 83.2 points per 100 possessions (12th in college basketball).

UConn and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Huskies commit 12.2 per game (217th in college basketball) and force 12.2 (155th in college basketball play).

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

The Hurricanes have a +277 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.7 points per game. They're putting up 79.6 points per game, 21st in college basketball, and are allowing 71.9 per contest to rank 236th in college basketball.

Miami (FL) wins the rebound battle by 3.1 boards on average. It collects 32.2 rebounds per game, 147th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 29.1.

Miami (FL) connects on 7.5 three-pointers per game (166th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.7 on average.

Miami (FL) has committed 10.8 turnovers per game (71st in college basketball), 1.2 fewer than the 12 it forces (165th in college basketball).

