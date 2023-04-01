Saturday's game between the UConn Huskies (29-8) and the Miami Hurricanes (29-7) at NRG Stadium has a projected final score of 77-71 based on our computer prediction, with a favored UConn squad securing the victory. Tipoff is at 8:49 PM ET on April 1.

According to our computer prediction, UConn should cover the point spread, which is listed at 5.5. The two teams are projected to fall short of the 149.5 over/under.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Line: UConn -5.5

UConn -5.5 Point Total: 149.5

149.5 Moneyline (To Win): UConn -250, Miami (FL) +200

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 77, Miami (FL) 71

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. Miami (FL)

Pick ATS: UConn (-5.5)



UConn (-5.5) Pick OU: Under (149.5)



UConn is 22-9-0 against the spread this season compared to Miami (FL)'s 18-11-0 ATS record. The Huskies have hit the over in 19 games, while Hurricanes games have gone over 15 times. The two teams combine to score 158.4 points per game, 8.9 more points than this matchup's total. UConn is 9-1 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 contests, while Miami (FL) has gone 6-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies outscore opponents by 14.4 points per game (scoring 78.8 points per game to rank 27th in college basketball while giving up 64.4 per contest to rank 35th in college basketball) and have a +533 scoring differential overall.

UConn wins the rebound battle by an average of 10.0 boards. It is pulling down 36.3 rebounds per game (10th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 26.3 per contest.

UConn knocks down 9.1 three-pointers per game (30th in college basketball), 4.2 more than its opponents (4.9). It is shooting 36.3% from deep (67th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 29.7%.

The Huskies average 101.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (12th in college basketball), and give up 83.2 points per 100 possessions (12th in college basketball).

UConn has committed 12.2 turnovers per game (217th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.2 (155th in college basketball).

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

The Hurricanes are outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game, with a +277 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.6 points per game (21st in college basketball) and allow 71.9 per contest (236th in college basketball).

Miami (FL) wins the rebound battle by 3.1 boards on average. It records 32.2 rebounds per game, 147th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 29.1.

Miami (FL) connects on 7.5 three-pointers per game (166th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.7 on average.

Miami (FL) wins the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 10.8 (71st in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.

