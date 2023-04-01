Saturday's contest at NRG Stadium has the UConn Huskies (29-8) taking on the Miami Hurricanes (29-7) at 8:49 PM ET on April 1. Our computer prediction projects a 77-71 victory for UConn, who are favored by our model.

Based on our computer prediction, UConn is a good bet to cover the spread, which currently sits at 5.5. The two teams are projected to fall short of the 149.5 total.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Line: UConn -5.5

UConn -5.5 Point Total: 149.5

149.5 Moneyline (To Win): UConn -250, Miami (FL) +200

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 77, Miami (FL) 71

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. Miami (FL)

Pick ATS: UConn (-5.5)



UConn (-5.5) Pick OU: Under (149.5)



UConn is 22-9-0 against the spread, while Miami (FL)'s ATS record this season is 18-11-0. A total of 19 out of the Huskies' games this season have hit the over, and 15 of the Hurricanes' games have gone over. The two teams combine to score 158.4 points per game, 8.9 more points than this matchup's total. Over the last 10 contests, UConn is 9-1 against the spread and 9-1 overall while Miami (FL) has gone 6-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies average 78.8 points per game (27th in college basketball) while allowing 64.4 per outing (35th in college basketball). They have a +533 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 14.4 points per game.

UConn ranks 10th in the nation at 36.3 rebounds per game. That's 10.0 more than the 26.3 its opponents average.

UConn knocks down 9.1 three-pointers per game (30th in college basketball) at a 36.3% rate (67th in college basketball), compared to the 4.9 per game its opponents make at a 29.7% rate.

The Huskies' 101.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 12th in college basketball, and the 83.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 12th in college basketball.

UConn has committed 12.2 turnovers per game (217th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.2 (155th in college basketball).

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

The Hurricanes outscore opponents by 7.7 points per game (posting 79.6 points per game, 21st in college basketball, and allowing 71.9 per contest, 236th in college basketball) and have a +277 scoring differential.

Miami (FL) wins the rebound battle by 3.1 boards on average. It records 32.2 rebounds per game, 147th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 29.1.

Miami (FL) makes 7.5 three-pointers per game (166th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.7 on average.

Miami (FL) has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 10.8 per game (71st in college basketball) while forcing 12.0 (165th in college basketball).

