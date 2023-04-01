Saturday's contest features the UConn Huskies (29-8) and the Miami Hurricanes (29-7) clashing at NRG Stadium (on April 1) at 8:49 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-71 win for UConn.

Based on our computer prediction, UConn is projected to cover the spread (5.5) against Miami (FL). The two teams are expected to come in below the 149.5 total.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Line: UConn -5.5

UConn -5.5 Point Total: 149.5

149.5 Moneyline (To Win): UConn -250, Miami (FL) +200

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 77, Miami (FL) 71

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. Miami (FL)

Pick ATS: UConn (-5.5)



UConn (-5.5) Pick OU: Under (149.5)



UConn has put together a 22-9-0 record against the spread this season, while Miami (FL) is 18-11-0. The Huskies have a 19-12-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Hurricanes have a record of 15-17-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams score 158.4 points per game, 8.9 more points than this matchup's total. UConn is 9-1 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its past 10 games, while Miami (FL) has gone 6-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies' +533 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 78.8 points per game (27th in college basketball) while allowing 64.4 per outing (35th in college basketball).

The 36.3 rebounds per game UConn averages rank 10th in the nation, and are 10.0 more than the 26.3 its opponents collect per contest.

UConn knocks down 4.2 more threes per game than the opposition, 9.1 (30th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 4.9.

The Huskies rank 12th in college basketball by averaging 101.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 12th in college basketball, allowing 83.2 points per 100 possessions.

UConn forces 12.2 turnovers per game (155th in college basketball) while committing 12.2 (217th in college basketball play).

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

The Hurricanes are outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game, with a +277 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.6 points per game (21st in college basketball) and allow 71.9 per contest (236th in college basketball).

Miami (FL) wins the rebound battle by an average of 3.1 boards. It grabs 32.2 rebounds per game (147th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 29.1.

Miami (FL) hits 7.5 three-pointers per game (166th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.7 on average.

Miami (FL) wins the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 10.8 (71st in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.

