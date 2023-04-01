Saturday's game features the UConn Huskies (29-8) and the Miami Hurricanes (29-7) squaring off at NRG Stadium (on April 1) at 8:49 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-71 victory for UConn.

Based on our computer prediction, UConn projects to cover the 5.5-point spread in its matchup against Miami (FL). The over/under is currently listed at 149.5, and the two sides are projected to go under that total.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Line: UConn -5.5

UConn -5.5 Point Total: 149.5

149.5 Moneyline (To Win): UConn -250, Miami (FL) +200

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 77, Miami (FL) 71

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. Miami (FL)

Pick ATS: UConn (-5.5)



UConn (-5.5) Pick OU: Under (149.5)



UConn has a 22-9-0 record against the spread this season compared to Miami (FL), who is 18-11-0 ATS. A total of 19 out of the Huskies' games this season have hit the over, and 15 of the Hurricanes' games have gone over. The two teams combine to score 158.4 points per game, 8.9 more points than this matchup's total. UConn is 9-1 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its past 10 contests, while Miami (FL) has gone 6-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies' +533 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 78.8 points per game (27th in college basketball) while giving up 64.4 per outing (35th in college basketball).

UConn pulls down 36.3 rebounds per game (10th in college basketball) while conceding 26.3 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 10.0 boards per game.

UConn makes 4.2 more threes per contest than the opposition, 9.1 (30th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 4.9.

The Huskies rank 12th in college basketball with 101.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 12th in college basketball defensively with 83.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

UConn forces 12.2 turnovers per game (155th in college basketball) while committing 12.2 (217th in college basketball action).

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

The Hurricanes' +277 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 79.6 points per game (21st in college basketball) while allowing 71.9 per outing (236th in college basketball).

Miami (FL) wins the rebound battle by 3.1 boards on average. It collects 32.2 rebounds per game, 147th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 29.1.

Miami (FL) connects on 7.5 three-pointers per game (166th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.7. It shoots 36.9% from deep, and its opponents shoot 33.4%.

Miami (FL) has won the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 10.8 (71st in college basketball) while forcing 12 (165th in college basketball).

