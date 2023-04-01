Saturday's contest at NRG Stadium has the UConn Huskies (29-8) matching up with the Miami Hurricanes (29-7) at 8:49 PM ET on April 1. Our computer prediction projects a 77-71 victory for UConn, who are favored by our model.

According to our computer prediction, UConn is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is listed at 5.5. The two teams are projected to fall short of the 149.5 total.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Line: UConn -5.5

UConn -5.5 Point Total: 149.5

149.5 Moneyline (To Win): UConn -250, Miami (FL) +200

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 77, Miami (FL) 71

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. Miami (FL)

Pick ATS: UConn (-5.5)



UConn (-5.5) Pick OU: Under (149.5)



UConn is 22-9-0 against the spread this season compared to Miami (FL)'s 18-11-0 ATS record. The Huskies have hit the over in 19 games, while Hurricanes games have gone over 15 times. The teams combine to score 158.4 points per game, 8.9 more points than this matchup's total. UConn is 9-1 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its past 10 games, while Miami (FL) has gone 6-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies have a +533 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.4 points per game. They're putting up 78.8 points per game to rank 27th in college basketball and are allowing 64.4 per contest to rank 35th in college basketball.

UConn wins the rebound battle by an average of 10.0 boards. It is collecting 36.3 rebounds per game (10th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 26.3 per outing.

UConn knocks down 9.1 three-pointers per game (30th in college basketball), 4.2 more than its opponents (4.9).

The Huskies record 101.8 points per 100 possessions (12th in college basketball), while giving up 83.2 points per 100 possessions (12th in college basketball).

UConn has committed 12.2 turnovers per game (217th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.2 (155th in college basketball).

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

The Hurricanes outscore opponents by 7.7 points per game (posting 79.6 points per game, 21st in college basketball, and allowing 71.9 per outing, 236th in college basketball) and have a +277 scoring differential.

Miami (FL) comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 3.1 boards. It records 32.2 rebounds per game (147th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 29.1.

Miami (FL) makes 7.5 three-pointers per game (166th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.7 on average.

Miami (FL) has won the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 10.8 (71st in college basketball) while forcing 12 (165th in college basketball).

