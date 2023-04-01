Saturday's contest between the UConn Huskies (29-8) and Miami Hurricanes (29-7) squaring off at NRG Stadium has a projected final score of 77-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UConn, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 8:49 PM ET on April 1.

According to our computer prediction, UConn should cover the point spread, which currently sits at 5.5. The two teams are projected to fall short of the 149.5 over/under.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Line: UConn -5.5

UConn -5.5 Point Total: 149.5

149.5 Moneyline (To Win): UConn -250, Miami (FL) +200

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 77, Miami (FL) 71

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. Miami (FL)

Pick ATS: UConn (-5.5)



UConn (-5.5) Pick OU: Under (149.5)



UConn has a 22-9-0 record against the spread this season compared to Miami (FL), who is 18-11-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Huskies are 19-12-0 and the Hurricanes are 15-17-0. The teams combine to score 158.4 points per game, 8.9 more points than this matchup's total. UConn is 9-1 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its past 10 games, while Miami (FL) has gone 6-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies are outscoring opponents by 14.4 points per game with a +533 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.8 points per game (27th in college basketball) and allow 64.4 per contest (35th in college basketball).

UConn comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 10.0 boards. It is collecting 36.3 rebounds per game (10th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 26.3 per contest.

UConn hits 9.1 three-pointers per game (30th in college basketball) while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc (67th in college basketball). It is making 4.2 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 4.9 per game while shooting 29.7%.

The Huskies rank 12th in college basketball with 101.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 12th in college basketball defensively with 83.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

UConn and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Huskies commit 12.2 per game (217th in college basketball) and force 12.2 (155th in college basketball action).

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

The Hurricanes' +277 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 79.6 points per game (21st in college basketball) while allowing 71.9 per outing (236th in college basketball).

Miami (FL) is 147th in the country at 32.2 rebounds per game. That's 3.1 more than the 29.1 its opponents average.

Miami (FL) knocks down 7.5 three-pointers per game (166th in college basketball) at a 36.9% rate (40th in college basketball), compared to the 7.7 its opponents make, shooting 33.4% from deep.

Miami (FL) has committed 1.2 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 10.8 (71st in college basketball) while forcing 12 (165th in college basketball).

