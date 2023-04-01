Saturday's game between the UConn Huskies (29-8) and Miami Hurricanes (29-7) squaring off at NRG Stadium has a projected final score of 77-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UConn, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:49 PM ET on April 1.

According to our computer prediction, UConn is projected to cover the point spread (5.5) versus Miami (FL). The two teams are projected to go under the 149.5 total.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Line: UConn -5.5

UConn -5.5 Point Total: 149.5

149.5 Moneyline (To Win): UConn -250, Miami (FL) +200

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 77, Miami (FL) 71

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. Miami (FL)

Pick ATS: UConn (-5.5)



UConn (-5.5) Pick OU: Under (149.5)



UConn has put together a 22-9-0 record against the spread this season, while Miami (FL) is 18-11-0. The Huskies are 19-12-0 and the Hurricanes are 15-17-0 in terms of hitting the over. The two teams score an average of 158.4 points per game, 8.9 more points than this matchup's total. UConn is 9-1 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its past 10 games, while Miami (FL) has gone 6-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies outscore opponents by 14.4 points per game (scoring 78.8 points per game to rank 27th in college basketball while giving up 64.4 per outing to rank 35th in college basketball) and have a +533 scoring differential overall.

UConn wins the rebound battle by an average of 10.0 boards. It is grabbing 36.3 rebounds per game (10th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 26.3 per outing.

UConn makes 9.1 three-pointers per game (30th in college basketball), 4.2 more than its opponents (4.9).

The Huskies rank 12th in college basketball with 101.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 12th in college basketball defensively with 83.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

UConn and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Huskies commit 12.2 per game (217th in college basketball) and force 12.2 (155th in college basketball play).

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

The Hurricanes' +277 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 79.6 points per game (21st in college basketball) while allowing 71.9 per contest (236th in college basketball).

Miami (FL) grabs 32.2 rebounds per game (147th in college basketball) while conceding 29.1 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.1 boards per game.

Miami (FL) hits 7.5 three-pointers per game (166th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.7 on average.

Miami (FL) wins the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 10.8 (71st in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.

