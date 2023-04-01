Saturday's contest that pits the UConn Huskies (29-8) against the Miami Hurricanes (29-7) at NRG Stadium has a projected final score of 77-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UConn, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 8:49 PM ET on April 1.

According to our computer prediction, UConn is projected to cover the point spread (5.5) versus Miami (FL). The two sides are expected to come in below the 149.5 over/under.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Line: UConn -5.5

UConn -5.5 Point Total: 149.5

149.5 Moneyline (To Win): UConn -250, Miami (FL) +200

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 77, Miami (FL) 71

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. Miami (FL)

Pick ATS: UConn (-5.5)



UConn (-5.5) Pick OU: Under (149.5)



UConn's record against the spread this season is 22-9-0, while Miami (FL)'s is 18-11-0. The Huskies have a 19-12-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Hurricanes have a record of 15-17-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams score 158.4 points per game, 8.9 more points than this matchup's total. UConn has a 9-1 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall in the past 10 games. Miami (FL) has gone 6-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 games.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies outscore opponents by 14.4 points per game (scoring 78.8 points per game to rank 27th in college basketball while allowing 64.4 per outing to rank 35th in college basketball) and have a +533 scoring differential overall.

UConn wins the rebound battle by 10.0 boards on average. It records 36.3 rebounds per game, which ranks 10th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 26.3 per outing.

UConn hits 9.1 three-pointers per game (30th in college basketball), 4.2 more than its opponents (4.9).

The Huskies rank 12th in college basketball by averaging 101.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 12th in college basketball, allowing 83.2 points per 100 possessions.

UConn and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Huskies commit 12.2 per game (217th in college basketball) and force 12.2 (155th in college basketball play).

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

The Hurricanes are outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game, with a +277 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.6 points per game (21st in college basketball) and allow 71.9 per contest (236th in college basketball).

Miami (FL) is 147th in the nation at 32.2 rebounds per game. That's 3.1 more than the 29.1 its opponents average.

Miami (FL) makes 7.5 three-pointers per game (166th in college basketball) at a 36.9% rate (40th in college basketball), compared to the 7.7 its opponents make, shooting 33.4% from beyond the arc.

Miami (FL) wins the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 10.8 (71st in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.