Saturday's game at NRG Stadium has the UConn Huskies (29-8) going head to head against the Miami Hurricanes (29-7) at 8:49 PM ET on April 1. Our computer prediction projects a 77-71 win for UConn, who are favored by our model.

Based on our computer prediction, UConn is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 5.5. The two teams are projected to go under the 149.5 total.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Line: UConn -5.5

UConn -5.5 Point Total: 149.5

149.5 Moneyline (To Win): UConn -250, Miami (FL) +200

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 77, Miami (FL) 71

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. Miami (FL)

Pick ATS: UConn (-5.5)



UConn (-5.5) Pick OU: Under (149.5)



UConn is 22-9-0 against the spread this season compared to Miami (FL)'s 18-11-0 ATS record. A total of 19 out of the Huskies' games this season have hit the over, and 15 of the Hurricanes' games have gone over. The teams score 158.4 points per game, 8.9 more points than this matchup's total. In the past 10 contests, UConn has a 9-1 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall. Miami (FL) has gone 6-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 matches.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies' +533 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 78.8 points per game (27th in college basketball) while giving up 64.4 per outing (35th in college basketball).

The 36.3 rebounds per game UConn averages rank 10th in the nation, and are 10.0 more than the 26.3 its opponents record per outing.

UConn connects on 9.1 three-pointers per game (30th in college basketball), 4.2 more than its opponents (4.9).

The Huskies average 101.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (12th in college basketball), and give up 83.2 points per 100 possessions (12th in college basketball).

UConn and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Huskies commit 12.2 per game (217th in college basketball) and force 12.2 (155th in college basketball play).

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

The Hurricanes are outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game, with a +277 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.6 points per game (21st in college basketball) and allow 71.9 per contest (236th in college basketball).

Miami (FL) averages 32.2 rebounds per game (147th in college basketball) while conceding 29.1 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.1 boards per game.

Miami (FL) knocks down 7.5 three-pointers per game (166th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.7. It shoots 36.9% from deep, and its opponents shoot 33.4%.

Miami (FL) has committed 10.8 turnovers per game (71st in college basketball), 1.2 fewer than the 12 it forces (165th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.