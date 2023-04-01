Saturday's game that pits the UConn Huskies (29-8) against the Miami Hurricanes (29-7) at NRG Stadium has a projected final score of 77-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UConn, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 8:49 PM ET on April 1.

Based on our computer prediction, UConn is projected to cover the point spread (5.5) versus Miami (FL). The two teams are projected to go under the 149.5 over/under.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Line: UConn -5.5

UConn -5.5 Point Total: 149.5

149.5 Moneyline (To Win): UConn -250, Miami (FL) +195

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 77, Miami (FL) 71

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. Miami (FL)

Pick ATS: UConn (-5.5)



UConn (-5.5) Pick OU: Under (149.5)



UConn has gone 22-9-0 against the spread, while Miami (FL)'s ATS record this season is 18-11-0. The Huskies are 19-12-0 and the Hurricanes are 15-17-0 in terms of hitting the over. The teams score an average of 158.4 points per game, 8.9 more points than this matchup's total. UConn is 9-1 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its past 10 contests, while Miami (FL) has gone 6-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies' +533 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 78.8 points per game (27th in college basketball) while allowing 64.4 per outing (35th in college basketball).

UConn comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 10.0 boards. It is collecting 36.3 rebounds per game (10th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 26.3 per contest.

UConn knocks down 9.1 three-pointers per game (30th in college basketball) at a 36.3% rate (67th in college basketball), compared to the 4.9 per game its opponents make at a 29.7% rate.

The Huskies rank 12th in college basketball with 101.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 12th in college basketball defensively with 83.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

UConn has committed 12.2 turnovers per game (217th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.2 (155th in college basketball).

