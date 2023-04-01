Saturday's Final Four game between the UConn Huskies and the Miami Hurricanes at NRG Stadium at 8:49 PM ET features the Huskies' Adama Sanogo and the Hurricanes' Norchad Omier as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch UConn vs. Miami (FL)

Game Day: Saturday, April 1

Saturday, April 1 Game Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET Arena: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV

UConn's Last Game

In its most recent game, UConn beat Gonzaga on Saturday, 82-54. Its leading scorer was Jordan Hawkins with 20 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jordan Hawkins 20 6 1 0 0 6 Alex Karaban 12 4 1 0 1 2 Adama Sanogo 10 10 6 0 1 0

UConn Players to Watch

Sanogo paces the Huskies with 17.1 points per contest and 7.5 rebounds, while also posting 1.3 assists.

Hawkins puts up 16.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Tristen Newton is averaging 9.9 points, 4.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Andre Jackson is tops on his squad in assists per contest (4.7), and also puts up 6.8 points and 6.4 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

Alex Karaban puts up 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

UConn Top Performers (Last 10 Games)